Robbers strangle woman in her house during loot in Lucknow

“The deceased was identified as Nafeesa Fatima, who used to live with her husband as their children lived abroad. The incident happened in the afternoon around 1-1:30 pm at FM Apartment in Shaktinagar, Gazipur area, when her husband was out and she was alone in the house,” said Qasim Abidi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), North.

Three robbers entered the house with the intention of robbery. However, when the victim offered resistance, the accused strangled her, looted the house and escaped.

According to relatives, the deceased’s husband, Wasim, is a contractor, who had gone out for work at the time of the incident. They said that the woman had been ill for a long time. Kin had come to collect a blood sample of the woman, when they found the woman lying unconscious on the floor and the house ransacked.

The police was informed while the woman was rushed to the Lohia Hospital.

“As soon as the information was received, police reached the spot. The woman was unconscious when she was taken to Lohia Hospital where she was declared dead,” informed DCP.

“It seems that the robbers entered the house after ringing the doorbell as through CCTV it does not look like a forced entry. Our field unit team and electronic unit are working on the matter. The doctors have not found any marks on the woman’s body,” he added.

“Things have also been stolen from the house, but we are yet to figure out the exact amount of the theft,” said the police.

“We have got some strong leads in the incident, and soon we will solve the case,” DCP added.

