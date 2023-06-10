Robust medical system crucial for good health: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the role of paramedical staff is equal to that of doctors in providing medical care, adding that they could significantly contribute to achieving the goal of recovery and wellness. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“This is a crucial area. You will all agree that a strong medical system is crucial for good health just as a strong educational system is for any civilised society,” he said. Yogi was handing over appointment letters to newly selected 1,442 staff nurses at an event organised at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here.

Besides the PGI, which gets 905 nursing staff, staff nurses have also been appointed at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, which gets 431 of them. Likewise, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai, Etawah, got 53 staff nurses while other medical colleges in the state also got 53 nurses.

Yogi said the state government was running its programmes without discrimination and this had brought about changes across U.P. “In 2017, the state had a total of 12 medical colleges. Between 2017 and 2022, medical colleges have either already been built or will be built in 63 districts of the state,” the CM said.

He said the state government would soon realise the goal of ‘one district, one medical college’. Yogi said where a government medical college was not possible, the same should be built on public, private partnership model.

He said the districts were connected with the SGPGIMS, KGMU and the RML and thus were able to do good work during the Covid pandemic period. Yogi highlighted that the Mission Niramaya, which the Uttar Pradesh government began in October 2022, was now being implemented across the nation. He said the rate of unemployment has come down in the state.

“When we came in 2017, the unemployment rate was around 19 per cent. Today, it has come down to around 3-5 per cent,” the CM said. Yogi noted that six lakh government jobs were provided in the past six years in the state. He said efforts were made to connect every person with jobs and employment in a transparent manner without any discrimination.

“We have decided that every year, one lakh government jobs and 12-15 lakh jobs in private sector will be made available to the youth of the state,” he said. The CM referred to the visit of a team of state government to the USA at the time of organisation of Global Investors Summit-2023 and said an investment for a charitable project was proposed by the state’s residents in the US.

He said an investment of ₹500 crore was now being made in the sector. The CM asked the selected staff nurses to discharge their duties with full dedication and commitment.

