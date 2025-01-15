Rock found on Bareilly-Pilibhit line; derailment bid thwarted

LUCKNOW Train sabotage bids continued in 2025 when a large rock was found placed on the railway track on the Bareilly-Pilibhit line near Bijauria railway station. It broke into two pieces after being struck by the engine of train no. 75302, which was going from Tanakpur to Bareilly City on Monday. Rail traffic remained disrupted for half an hour, officials said on Wednesday. As many as 41 such railway track sabotage bids were reported across Uttar Pradesh between January 2024 and January 14, 2025. (Pic for representation)

A major tragedy was averted with the alertness of the loco pilot as he immediately applied emergency brakes when the boulder hit the moving train. There was no damage to the train except for a bent rail guard and no one was injured in the incident, they said.

As many as 41 such railway track sabotage bids were reported across Uttar Pradesh between January 2024 and January 14, 2025. At least 38 of these incidents were reported in 2024 while three more were reported from Kanpur, Saharanpur and Bareilly division since January 1 this year. This is the sixth similar incident in the Bareilly region.

Senior section engineer of Pilibhit railway track Netrapal Singh informed that the rock was found placed on the track between Shahi and Bijrauiya of Bareilly district when Lal Kuan-Bareilly City Express was approaching the Bijrauiya railway station around 5.45pm on Monday. He said some unidentified person had placed the rock with the intent of harming the train and the passengers travelling in it.

The section engineer lodged an FIR with the Nawabganj police station of Bareilly on Tuesday against unidentified accused under Section 150 of the Railways Act for maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train. HT has a downloaded copy of the FIR.