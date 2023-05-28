LMC plans action after hoardings fail storm test, come crashing down

LUCKNOW The fitness of roof-mounted hoardings is once again under the scanner after several such giant structures came crashing down on houses in Rajajipuram and Lal Kuan during Saturday’s thunderstorm. A rooftop hoarding crashed over a house in Lal Kuan in Lucknow during a storm on Saturday. (HT)

Rooftop hoardings not only compromise the safety of the house owners but are also hazardous for neighbours and passersby.

Small wonder after several city hoardings failing the storm test, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and district administration have planned action against owners of houses having rooftop hoardings.

The advertisers and house owners would have to pay for the losses incurred if the hoardings fall and they would not be given permission to raise another hoarding at the same place, said an official of the district administration on condition of anonymity.

According to the LMC’s in-house survey, there are more than 470 rooftop hoardings in the city and only a few of them are certified by structural engineers.

Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu. six-time corporator from Jagdish Chandra Bose ward said, “There is need for civic departments to coordinate in controlling roof top hoardings. Rooftop hoardings can only be put up at places certified by structural engineer but this norm is usually violated because it is up to LDA engineers to certify the structural strength. But hardly any hoarding is certified. Instead, the house owners and advertising agencies keep on violating the norms.”

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “The LMC has received a report on fall of rooftop hoardings in several areas of Lucknow following the storm on Saturday. We are going to take action after discussion with the district administration.”

It is pertinent to mention here that around 10 people were rescued from two houses when a giant rooftop hoarding fell on Saturday.

