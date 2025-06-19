Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Rooted in Indian and Chinese aesthetic, Shubra Nag’s painting exhibition Alchemy of Forms delights art lovers in Lucknow

ByDeep Saxena
Jun 19, 2025 06:10 PM IST

Delhi-based artist Shubra Nag has displayed her artwork at the exhibition — Alchemy of Forms at Kalasrot Art Gallery in Lucknow.

Delhi-based artist Shubra Nag has displayed her artwork at the exhibition — Alchemy of Forms at Kalasrot Art Gallery in the city.

Shubra Nag with her school friend Pooja Shankar at the exhibition in Lucknow
Trained in Indian and Chinese painting traditions, she has exhibited 30 paintings during the exhibition, which is open to the public till June 21.

Sunil Vishwakarma, Mohd Shakil, Umesh Saxena, Ravi Bhatt and Prof JK Agarwal
“This is my third time in Lucknow. My earlier visits were during my college days – in 2003 and 2006 when I was completing a fellowship in China. A lot has changed since then, but what remains constant is people's interest in culture and art forms,” says Shubra.

Mansi Diwania
The mediums Shubra used to narrate her work include acrylic and graphite on canvas, as well as watercolour. She terms her work as “silent communication,” in which she has encouraged art lovers to experience and reflect rather than just observe.

Nag says, “I have explored human relations and their connection to the surrounding environment. It’s both timely and necessary. In an age dominated by the rapid pace of life, I have focused on slowing down the mind through nature’s quiet beauty, which offers both a spiritual and emotional refuge.”

Prof Rakesh Chandra and Atul Hundoo
Prof JK Agarwal, former principal of the College of Arts and Craft, University of Lucknow, termed the exhibition a good blend of Indian and Chinese art forms.

Mansi Diwania of the art gallery adds, “Using fluid brushwork and an earthy palette rooted in Indian and Chinese aesthetics, the exhibition offers a poignant opportunity for viewers to engage in an emotional and intellectual journey, evoking introspection and a renewed sense of responsibility towards nature and society.”

Visitors are the exhibition
Those present on the occasion included prominent artists Umesh Saxena, Awadesh Kumar, Mohd Shakeel, educationist Prof. Rakesh Chandra, historian Ravi Bhatt, lensman Anil Risal Singh, Atul Hundoo, and other art lovers.

Her works are part of prestigious collections such as Lalit Kala Akademi (New Delhi), SCZCC (Nagpur), and Ram Chhatpar Shilpanyas (Varanasi), among others.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Rooted in Indian and Chinese aesthetic, Shubra Nag’s painting exhibition Alchemy of Forms delights art lovers in Lucknow
