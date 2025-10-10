Rotating chamber for flag at Ayodhya Ram temple to withstand high velocity winds

After repeated trial runs of flag hoisting at Ram temple’s spiral in Ayodhya, it has been decided to place the flag on a 360 degree rotating chamber to negate chances of its wear and tear by high velocity winds. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the flag’s design and colour are being finalised. (HT file)

The flag hoisting ceremony will be held on November 25 which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend. The event will mark the completion of the ongoing construction work of the temple. The five-day long ceremony to hoist the 21-feet high flag at Ram temple will start from November 21 and conclude with flag hoisting on November 25.

During several dry runs of the flag hoisting in the past several weeks, experts focused on the flag’s capacity to withstand high wind pressure running up to 60 km per hour, capacity to tolerate heat and rain. During these trials, experts of the Tata Consultancy and Larsen and Toubro were also present.

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the flag’s design and colour are being finalised.

However, it will be based on Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayana. “The flag-pole will be based on a 360 degree rotating chamber (based on ball bearings). This will ensure that the flag sustains high velocity wind running up to 60km/ hour,” said Anil Mishra, a member of the Ram Temple Trust.

The flag will be raised on a 42-foot pole atop the 161-foot spire of the temple. The Trust has also increased the number of guests from 8,000 to 10,000. Acharyas from Ayodhya and Kashi will perform the rituals. According to the Trust, the flag hoisting ceremony will also mark the completion of the ongoing construction work of the Ram Mandir.

The flag hoisting ceremony will also coincide with the Vivah Panchami. On this day, Ram-Janaki Vivah—the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita— is celebrated in Ayodhya. Ram’s baraat (wedding procession) travels from Ayodhya to Janakpur (Nepal), where Sita was born, and the marriage is solemnised.

Bhajan-kirtan, Ramayana recitation and display of Ram-Sita’s tableau are some of the highlights of the event. Special celebrations will also take place in Janakpur, Nepal, where Goddess Sita was born. Talking to reporters in Ayodhya, Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra said the flag hoisting ceremony will be historic.