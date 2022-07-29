Row over ‘Ret Samadhi’: Event to honour Booker Prize winner cancelled in Agra
hemendra.chaturvedi@htlive.com
AGRA The event to felicitate International Booker Prize-2022 winner Geentanjali Shree in Agra on Saturday was called off by organizers due to controversy over the content of her award winning book ‘Ret Samadhi’ (Tomb of Sand) and a complaint filed in this regard with the Hathras police station.
Sandeep Kumar Pathak, a resident of Sadabad town in Hathras, had sent a written complaint to the police against Geetanjali Shree blaming her for alleged objectionable comments on Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati in her award winning book hurting sentiments of Hindus, stated the organisers.
The event was organized by two cultural organisations of Agra – ‘Rangleela’, which is involved in promotion and revival of theatre activities and ‘Agra Theatre Club’ that had recently declared hosting the event to honour author Geetanjali Shree on Saturday (July 30).
“There was a lot of enthusiasm for the event as Geetanjali Shree was born in Mainpuri when her father was an IAS officer in this district of Agra division. The author did her schooling in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. It is really sad that the event had to be called off in such a manner,” said Anil Shukla from ‘Rangleela’ and Harvijay Bahia from ‘Agra Theatre Club’, in a joint statement as organisers.
“Preparations were in final stages but Sandeep Kumar Pathak submitted a ‘tehrir’ (written complaint) at Kotwali police station against Geetanjali Shree blaming her for alleged objectionable comments on Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati in her book, hurting sentiments of Hindus,” informed Anil Shukla, one of the organizers heading ‘Rangleela’.
“The complainant tweeted his ‘tehrir’ to the twitter handle of UP chief minister and UP DGP, seeking registration of FIR against Geetanjali. The Hathras police reportedly stated before local media that required action would be taken after studying the content of book,” said Shukla.
“Geetanjali said there was a failed attempt allegedly by a student group of ABVP to sabotage her event when she was attending a felicitation function organised by the teachers’ union at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi a couple of days ago,” he said in a press statement issued to declare that the event had been called off in Agra.
Disturbed over the turn of events, author Geetanjali Shree seems to have decided to stay away from public events for some time. She defended the contents of her book based on Indian mythology said there was no intention to insult anybody’s sentiments, he said, adding: “We respect her wishes and have called off the event.”
Attempts to contact Geetanjali Shri went in vain as the person on the phone line refused to comment on the issue and suggested that the organisers in Agra be contacted.
Geetanjali Shree is a celebrated Hindi writer who has five novels and five short stories to her credit. Her fifth novel, ‘Ret Samadhi’, was translated into English as ‘Tomb of Sand’ by American translator and writer Daisy Rockwell. This creation of Geetanjali won her the prestigious International Booker Prize in May.
