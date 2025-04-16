250 cr boost for Sanskrit Varsity: Digital labs, new Vedic courses soon

The Central Sanskrit University (CSU) campus in Lucknow is set for a major infrastructure upgrade with a proposed budget of ₹250 crore. The new facilities will be constructed near the existing campus building in Gomti Nagar, enabling the university to expand its academic offerings beyond traditional Sanskrit courses. Due to limited space in the current campus, the university had been unable to start several proposed academic programs. (Sourced)

As part of the initiative, a new hostel with the capacity to house 500 students will be built. Alongside, a modern academic complex will come up that will cater to all academic needs under one roof.

According to Prof Sarva Narayan Jha, director of the Lucknow campus, the new building will include a large library, digital library, auditorium, seminar room, multipurpose hall, and laboratories for computer science, linguistics, language technology, and psychology. Dedicated workstations for students and teachers will also be part of the design.

“The construction will be undertaken by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) following a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the university. The ₹250 crore budget will be released directly to NBCC by the ministry of education,” Jha said.

Due to limited space in the current campus, the university had been unable to start several proposed academic programs. Prof Jha said that with the upcoming infrastructure, new courses will be introduced in phases. The first phase will see the launch of a post graduate diploma in Vastu and Jyotish and a short-term certificate course in Jyotish from the upcoming session.

The university is also launching a Shri Ram Bal Gurukulam for students of classes 6 to 10. This Gurukulam will be managed by the Vidyalaya Prabhag, an affiliating body of the university formed with the ministry’s approval. It will have a dedicated controller and administrative setup.

Once the construction is completed in two years, the university plans to introduce a range of new courses. These include Acharya programs in Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samveda, and Atharvaveda; M.Ed (Shiksha Acharya); and post graduate diplomas in Bhot Bhasha, Buddhist Hybrid Sanskrit, Pali, ancient Indian Mathematics, and Yogic Science.