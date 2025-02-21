480 cr funds to be funnelled to centres of faith

: The Yogi Adityanath government has allocated ₹480 crore for various projects in the religious cities of Mathura, Mirzpur and Naimisharanya in Sitapur in the state budget for 2025-26. In addition, the government has allocated ₹ 100 crore for land purchase and ₹ 50 crore for construction work for the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple Mathura-Vrindavan Corridor. (For representation only)

The government has allocated ₹100 crore to purchase land and another ₹100 crore for major construction work to develop Parikrama Path and public facilities at Maa Vindhyavasini temple, Maa Ashtabhuja temple, and Maa Kali Khoh temple in Mirzapur district.

Besides, the government has allocated ₹100 crore for the Vedic Science Center at Naimisharanya in Sitapur district.

An additional ₹30 crore has also been allocated to renovate and reconstruct protected temples across the state.