RSS chief likely to meet eminent citizens during two-day Lucknow visit
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Lucknowl from Monday.
“This time, after visiting Gorakhpur and Kashi, in eastern UP, the Sarsanghchalakji (RSS chief) would be in Lucknow for two days from Monday,” said RSS functionary Ashok Dubey.
“As per prant sanghchalak Krishnamohanji, the sarsanghchalakji would meet achievers and important people from different walks of life,” he added.
During his consultations with eminent citizens in Lucknow, the RSS chief could seek their cooperation in view of the recent thrust on expanding Sangh’s presence in villages and its focus on employment.
The RSS has set a target of reaching all the villages by 2025, the year when Sangh completes 100 years of its existence. RSS functionaries, however, said the goal of reaching all the villages could be reached by 2024 itself.
The Lok Sabha elections would also be held the same year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would seek to win a third consecutive term for the BJP government at the Centre.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath who, had earlier met the RSS chief in Gorakhpur, has decided against visiting Goa for the swearing-in ceremony of the Pramod Sawant government on Monday. It is, however, not clear if the chief minister would meet the RSS chief during the latter’s two-day stay in Lucknow.
