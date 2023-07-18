Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Bhagwat to visit ashrams in UP, inaugurate international temples convention in Varanasi

Bhagwat to visit ashrams in UP, inaugurate international temples convention in Varanasi

HT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023

This expo is the world’s first event solely dedicated to management of temples across the globe. It will focus on nurturing and empowering admn, mgmt and ops of temple ecosystems

VARANASI Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit a few ashrams and inaugurate the International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX), scheduled in Varanasi from July 22 to 24, during his five-day visit to eastern UP that began on Tuesday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat . (ANI File Photo)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat . (ANI File Photo)

Bhagwat reached Kashi in the evening and stayed at Vishwa Samvad Kendra. On July 22, he will inaugurate the ITCX to be held at Varanasi’s Rudraksh Convention Centre from July 22 to 24, said a press statement from Temple Connect (India).

This expo is the world’s first event solely dedicated to the management of temples across the globe. It will focus on nurturing and empowering the administration, management and operations of temple ecosystems.

Prominent attendees at the event will include temple trustees, members of temple boards and trusts, along with visionaries, added the press statement. Temple Connect is a leading platform dedicated to the documentation, digitalisation and distribution of information related to temples of Indian origin.

On Wednesday, the RSS chief will go to Hathiyaram Matt in Jakhania town of Ghazipur and meet Mahamandaleshwar Bhavani Nandan Yati Maharaj. On Thursday, he will go to Shakteshgarh ashram, and would visit Devaraha Baba Ashram in Mirzapur the next day.

