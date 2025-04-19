Menu Explore
RSS chief stresses on ‘Panch Parivartan’, more shakhas

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2025 09:04 AM IST

Currently, there are 83,129 shakhas across the nation, but the RSS is focussed on crossing the one-lakh mark in its centenary year

AGRA Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday emphasised that ‘shakhas’ of the organisation are its foundation and all members should collectively work to increase their numbers. Currently, there are 83,129 shakhas across the nation, but the RSS is focussed on crossing the one-lakh mark in its centenary year. The organisation will complete 100 years on Vijayadashmi (Dusshera) this year.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a 5-day visit to Aligarh. (File Photo)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a 5-day visit to Aligarh. (File Photo)

On a five-day visit to Aligarh, Bhagwat held meetings with office-bearers from various districts of the Braj region and focussed on organising more shakhas to enhance the outreach of the RSS in society.

He outlined ‘Panch Parivartan’ (five-fold transformation in the society) including ‘Kutumb Prabhodhan’ (family values), environmental protection, social harmony, self reform and duties of citizens as fundamental pillars of change, stated a release by the RSS.

He is expected to attend two ‘shakhas’ in the city (referred as ‘Harigarh’ in a release by RSS) on Saturday - the ‘Sanatan Shakha’ at HB Inter College at 7am and the ‘Bhagat Singh Shakha’ at Agra Road, to be attended by students.

Bhagwat is putting up at the Keshav Sewa Dham in Singharpur area of Aligarh and will be stay there till April 21.

