RSS to extend reach to remote Kashi villages

VARANASI The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will extend its reach to remote villages in Kashi districts, organising shakhas in villages where they have not been held yet. A shakha is a morning gathering of RSS volunteers, in which they do Surya Namaskar, recite patriotic songs and pray for the motherland. On Tuesday, Bhagwat offered prayers to Goddess Vindhyavasini at Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur. (HT FILE)

According to a senior RSS office-bearer, the focus will be on connecting village youths with the RSS through daily shakhas.

The move comes after the visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to Kashi on Sunday. On Monday morning, he attended a shakha here. . Some senior office-bearers of RSS Kashi region met him and there was a discussion on increasing shakhas in villages . In view of this, RSS Kashi region has started preparations for its expansion in villages.

Bhagwat reached Brahmarshi Devraha Baba Ashram in Mahuari Kala Vindhyachal on Monday evening. He stayed overnight in the Ashram.

After worship at Brahmarshi Devraha Baba Ashram, the RSS chief reached Vindhyachal and worshipped Maa Vindhyavasini in the afternoon.

City MLA Pt. Ratnakar Mishra welcomed the RSS chief by presenting him with a chunari of Maa. After staying at the Mata Darbar for some time, the RSS chief left for his destination.