RTE admissions surge: Over 1.03 lakh children enrolled in UP private schools for 2026-27 session

Over 103,400 children from poor and underprivileged families have secured admission in private schools across Uttar Pradesh under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2026-27 academic session, a spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. For representation only

The initial figure of 103,439 enrollments is expected to rise further as the process remains ongoing until July. These initial statistical trends signal a new direction for thousands of families and indicate rapidly growing public trust and participation in the scheme, the government spokesperson noted.

Among the state’s districts, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bulandshahr and Badaun are leading the enrollment drive. Data shows 7,952 children have been enrolled in Lucknow, 4,957 in Varanasi, 4,154 in Bulandshahr and 3,599 in Badaun.

“The most profound impact of this government initiative has been felt by families standing at the lowest rung of society. Children from economically weaker sections are now gaining access to educational opportunities in private schools, thereby laying a strong foundation for equal opportunity within the education sector. This initiative is proving to be a transformative step, fostering not only educational advancement but also social justice and inclusive development,” the spokesperson said.

Committed to the education of children historically deprived of their rights, amenities, or opportunities, the state government has rendered the entire process transparent and streamlined. Eligible children are receiving benefits without discrimination through an online application and selection system. The Department of Basic Education believes that before the enrollment process concludes in July, even more eligible children will be brought under the ambit of this scheme.