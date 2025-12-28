Rule of law has made UP a hub of security, investment: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the rule of law has emerged as Uttar Pradesh’s biggest strength, transforming the state into a hub of security, trust and investment. Addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day ‘Police Manthan—Senior Police Officers’ Conference 2025 at the police headquarters here, Adityanath said the “UP model” of governance is now being discussed across the country. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath honouring a police officer at the Police Manthan in Lucknow. (HT)

“The rule of law has removed the sense of insecurity from people’s minds and created an atmosphere of confidence. This is why Uttar Pradesh has become a dream destination for investors,” CM Yogi said, while lauding the role of the police force in ensuring public safety and democratic stability.

Adityanath invoked ‘Mahakaal’ to stress the importance of time, discipline and accountability in policing. “Everyone must respect kaal (time). Those who ignore time become victims of Mahakaal,” the CM said. He added that officers who work in a timely and disciplined manner would receive the support of Mahakaal.

He further stressed the need for regular engagement with religious leaders, traders and citizens, pointing out that peace committee meetings during festivals should not remain symbolic. Continuous dialogue, he said, strengthens the police intelligence and information network.

He honoured 16 police officers and personnel with the ‘Chief Minister’s Outstanding Service Police Medal’ during the medal decoration ceremony held at the concluding session.

The awards were conferred in recognition of exemplary service, professional excellence and outstanding contribution to policing across different ranks and units of the UP Police during the years 2022 to 2025.

Emphasis on dialogue, human intelligence:

Highlighting the importance of human intelligence, Adityanath said it remains the most powerful tool of policing. He stressed the need for regular dialogue between police officers and public representatives, religious leaders, entrepreneurs and traders. “Policing cannot be done from headquarters alone. Ground-level engagement reveals the real situation,” he said, urging officers to remain accessible and responsive.

He added that elected representatives are a vital link in a democratic system and should be engaged through regular interaction. “No public representative asks for wrongdoing. Inform them about ground realities and answer their calls,” he told senior officers.

Better coordination within police structure:

The CM underscored the need for stronger coordination among police stations, circles and police lines. He said accountability should be shared at all levels, not limited to station in-charges alone. Improved coordination, he said, would significantly strengthen the security apparatus.

Freedom to perform, stability in postings:

Reiterating minimal political interference, the CM said police officers have been given full freedom to perform. He pointed out that stability in postings -- now averaging at least two years -- has replaced frequent transfers of the past, allowing officers to better understand local social and geographical dynamics.

Smart policing vision:

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Smart Police’, the chief minister said the guiding principles -- strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, and tech-Savvy and trained -- must become part of every officer’s professional life to meet future challenges.

Law and order key to development:

The CM said improved law and order has changed perceptions about Uttar Pradesh over the past eight-and-a-half years. “Without security, infrastructure cannot grow,” he said, citing the state’s expanding expressway network, air connectivity, rail infrastructure, metro services, rapid rail and waterways as evidence of transformation driven by stability.

Janata Darshan reflects ground reality:

Adityanath said most of the accurate information he receives comes through human intelligence and public interaction, particularly during Janata Darshan. “A complaint letter reflects not just an issue but the pain behind it,” he said.

Police reforms and women empowerment:

Highlighting structural reforms, Adityanath said dilapidated police barracks have been replaced by modern high-rise buildings, long-pending police lines have been constructed, PAC units revived and women battalions formed. He noted that women’s representation in the police force has increased from 13% to over 36%, supported by initiatives like Mission Shakti, cyber headquarters and model police stations.

Preparing for future challenges:

CM Yogi urged police officers to continuously update themselves in line with evolving challenges, including cyber crime, national security and social stability. He stressed awareness and implementation of the new criminal laws as the foundation of a justice-based system.

Calling ‘Police Manthan’ a defining platform for future strategy, the CM said the two-day conference has laid down a roadmap for “smart policing” aligned with the ‘Vision 2047’.