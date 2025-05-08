Rural families in U.P. to get potable water sans financial strain

In a major relief for rural households, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that it will bear the community contribution for the Har Ghar Nal scheme run under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the financial year 2025-26. Government to bear community contribution for Har Ghar Nal scheme. (For Representation)

The move will ensure that the villagers won’t face any upfront capital costs for tap water connections. Earlier, the scheme mandated that beneficiaries contribute 10% of the capital cost, with a reduced rate of 5% for villages with predominantly SC/ST populations.

However, the Yogi government has eliminated this requirement reaffirming its commitment to public welfare, said a state government spokesperson.

To support the initiative, the government had allocated ₹2,000 crore in 2024–25, that has now been more than doubled to ₹4,500 crore for the fiscal year 2025–26. The move ensures that rural families receive safe and clean drinking water without financial strain.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, functional household tap connections have been provided to 2,39,24,444 rural families across Uttar Pradesh. While the capital contribution has been waived, villagers will contribute just ₹50 per month as a water tariff to their gram panchayats for the maintenance work.

Additional chief secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply department, Anurag Srivastava said, “To ensure rural families in Uttar Pradesh are not financially burdened, CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered that the state government bear the cost of community contribution under the Jal Jeevan Mission.”

“Accordingly, a provision of ₹4,500 crore has been made in the financial year 2025–26 budget. The government remains firmly committed to providing safe drinking water to the households,” he added.