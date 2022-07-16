Rush to inaugurate ‘half-built’ E-way sign of ‘make-do’ culture: Akhilesh
On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of rushing to inaugurate the “half-complete” expressway and championing a “chaltaau” (make-do) culture. He also said that not building the E-way till Chitrakoot shows a “lack of vision”.
“The hurriedness in the inauguration of the half-complete Bundelkhand Expressway shows that its design is ‘chaltaau’ (make-do),” Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi and a press statement on Saturday.
“So, even with the defence corridor near it, the BJP government could not construct an airstrip like the one constructed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway during the Samajwadi Party government,” Akhilesh said. The SP chief also tweeted a video along with his tweet.
On Saturday, PM Modi inaugurated the expressway at an event held in Jalaun.
The project took 28 months to complete, according to the government.
The four-lane 296-km expressway, constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), can later be expanded up to six lanes. Extending from National Highway (NH)-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway, the expressway passes through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.
In the statement, Akhilesh said that the Bundelkhand expressway that was inaugurated has bare pillars standing, incomplete slabs. The public has been confused by the inauguration of incomplete roads. Neither the toll plazas are ready, nor are there any connecting roads.
He further said that the credit for ushering in expressways in the state goes to the Samajwadi Party government, the BJP government can imitate but cannot match the quality.
-
Congress launches campaign against BJP from HP’s apple belt
Two days after Samyut Kisan Morcha took to the streets against the spiralling input cost of packaging material for fruits in Himachal Pradesh, the opposition Congress on Saturday launched a 'Halla Bol' (raise your voice) protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh, who is also party's general secretary, launched the campaign from Rohru – the assembly constituency his father former CM Virbhadra Singh represented five times.
-
Murals removed temporarily to ease traffic flow on Ganeshkhind road
The murals depicting the city's journey from Punawadi to Modern Pune, under the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee flyover at the Agriculture College junction in Shivajinagar, have been removed to facilitate traffic on Ganeshkhind road. The murals were part of a beautification project undertaken five years ago using the MLA funds of a former member of the legislative assembly, Anil Bhosale, which were to the tune of crores of rupees.
-
SSU forms a committee to prepare syllabus for online Sanskrit training course
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi said that the U.P. government sanctioned a grant of ₹1.16 crore for starting an online Sanskrit training centre. The V-C informed that the university appointed Prof Harishankar Pandey (Professor of Prakrit and Jainagam departments) and five co-coordinators of the Sanskrit Vidya Department for preparing the syllabus for the diploma courses to be conducted online.
-
Vegetable prices soar amid low supply in Pune due to incessant rainfall
PUNE Due to heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has been affected and the prices have increased in the wholesale and retail markets respectively. The prices are expected to remain high for at least a week, said officials. “I came to Mandai to get vegetables at reasonable rates, but prices are high here as well. In Kothrud tomato was sold at Rs 90 per kg,” said Vrundha Kulkarni, a housewife residing at Pratik Nagar.
-
Road widening project: Ayodhya admn again issues warning to traders to vacate shops
The Ayodhya administration on Saturday once again issued a warning to shopkeepers to vacate their shops for the road widening project in the temple town or else, they will be forcibly evicted. Traders, in turn, accused the administration of backtracking on the assurance given in a joint meeting on Friday that no forcible eviction would be carried out during the ongoing Sawan month.
