Saadatganj triple murder: Govt assures kin of lifetime security, job for wife, free edu for girl

A job for the bereaved wife, free education for the daughter for as long as she continues studying, and lifetime security for the surviving family members: the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a series of assurances to the family of the three men killed in the Saadatganj triple murder over a parking dispute on Monday. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak meets the family members at the victims’ residence in the Saadatganj area of Lucknow, on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The announcements came after four to five hours of discussions involving the family, senior Lucknow Police and district administration officials, and the mayor, amid heavy security deployment after the kin asked for multiple demands before cremation. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak later arrived with BJP state vice-president Neeraj Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, CP Tarun Gauba, DM Vishkh G and met the bereaved family.

Later, while briefing the media, Pathak said that Ruchi Tiwari, wife of deceased Shivendra Tiwari, would be appointed as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. The district administration would ensure free education for the couple’s daughter throughout her education, he said.

Pathak also promised lifetime security for the family and said action would be initiated under the National Security Act (NSA) against all the accused. The government would seek a fast-track court for the case, while illegal constructions would be removed, he added.

“The government has ordered strict action. The action will be so stringent that anyone will think ten times before committing such a crime,” Pathak said.

The assurances followed Monday’s shooting in Brahmani Tola, Naubasta, in which Shivaji Tiwari, 62, Shivendra Tiwari, 55, and Suyash Tiwari, 30, were killed following a dispute over parking a car on vacant land.

The accused, Rishabh Shukla, was detained on the spot, and later eight people were booked including Rajesh Shukla alias Tunnu Babu, Rishabh Shukla, Girish Shukla, Dinesh Shukla, Munna Babu, Divya, Priya and Aditi.

After the meeting, the family said its demands had been met and prepared to take the bodies to Gulala Ghat for cremation.