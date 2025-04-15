Sacred kalash installed atop shikhar; Ram temple to have four-km security wall

A kalash (sacred pot) was placed on top of the shikhar (peak) of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday in a key religious ceremony. The kalash (sacred pot) placed on the top of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday. (SOURCED)

The development came on a day on which Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Building Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Misra said a security wall spanning approximately four kilometres will be erected around the Ram temple in Ayodhya and it is anticipated to be finalised in 18 months.

“Engineers India Limited will construct the security wall for the Ram temple. The conclusive resolution regarding the wall’s height, thickness and design has been established. Construction will be initiated after soil testing,” Misra said.

Misra also indicated that the Ram temple construction endeavour is advancing towards completion within six months.

For its part, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust posted on X, “Today, on Vaishakh Krishna Pratipada, i.e. April 14, 2025, the Kalash Puja commenced at 9:15 AM atop the main Shikhara of the Garbha Griha of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, after which the Kalash was installed at 10:15 AM.”

Expressing happiness over this achievement, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the construction of the Ram temple is a symbol of not only spiritual but also cultural and social unity. He said the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is the result of the faith and resolve of the countrymen. This will further strengthen the Sanatan culture of India on the world stage.

Yogi praised the trust and all the people associated with the construction work and called it an important step towards ‘New India. ‘

Meanwhile, updates regarding the Ram Temple’s construction were discussed on the third day of the meeting of the construction committee on Monday.

The construction committee chairman said the passenger facility centre’s capacity will be increased and a storage facility constructed on 10 acres within the Ram Temple complex and it will feature 62 storage counters.

The green expanse of Kuber Tila and the meditation site would be interconnected, he said.

“All the statues of Sapta Mandal temples arrived in Ayodhya yesterday. The statues have been delivered to all seven temples. These statues, originating from Jaipur, have been placed inside. A review was conducted in yesterday’s meeting. The temple construction work progresses towards completion in the next six months,” Misra added.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that the installation of the kalash was completed on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi and Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Now the process of installing the flagpole on the main peak of the temple will begin.

Rai further informed that the construction machines would now be removed from the temple premises. The consecration of idols in the temples of Raja Ram, Parakota, and Saptarishis on the first floor will also start soon.