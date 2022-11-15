Safety park in Agra Fort Metro station

Agra ::: A safety park has been set up inside Agra Fort Metro station for workers and visitors at the metro station construction site. The small demonstrative set-up contains all essential PPE items required at the construction site, particularly helmets in different colours, to generate awareness among workers.

In a a press statement issued by the Public Relations Office (PRO) of UP Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC), it was informed that white helmet would be for engineers and officials, purple helmet for contractor staff, orange helmet for traffic marshals, red helmets for workers dealing with fire equipment and electrical work and yellow helmets for workers on the site.

MD UPMRC Sushil Kumar said, “This has been done to ensure absolute safety during project execution. Every person present at the construction site must be acquainted with the importance of PPE kit and other necessary tools which help in safe and secure project implementation.”

It must be noted that along with these safety measures, all necessary steps were being taken to minimise dust and pollution also. Anti-smog guns, deployed at various sites of metro stations that were currently under construction, were being used for suspending dust particles in the atmosphere, claimed the press statement.

It is to be noted that during the construction of an underground metro station, UPMRC has adopted top-down approach that minimises pollution and dust since excavation is done downwards. There is little impact on traffic movement as well.

Presently, the construction work is on for the 14-km-long first corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project.