Samajwadi Party celebrates Dimple Yadav’s birthday

Published on Jan 15, 2023 11:37 PM IST

The party’s women leaders gave the Mainpuri MP bouquets as Dimple Yadav thanked them all, said the party in a statement

Prominent among those present at the celebrations included senior party leader Juhie Singh and others. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) female leaders and workers celebrated the birthday of party’s Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav with fervour and simplicity at the SP state headquarters on Sunday, said party’s state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary. Party president and Dimple Yadav’s husband Akhilesh Yadav was also present on the occasion.

On her arrival for the celebrations, Dimple Yadav was greeted by a brass band music and Kinnar Payal Singh did ‘aarti’ of Dimple and Akhilesh. The party’s women leaders gave the Mainpuri MP bouquets as Dimple Yadav thanked them all, said Chaudhary. Two priests performed prayers on the occasion.

Prominent among those present at the celebrations included former Unnao MP Anu Tandon, senior party leaders Juhie Singh, Lilawati Kushwaha, Sushma Patel, Neha Yadav, Puja Shukla, and Nahid Lari Khan.

