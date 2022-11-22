Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan gets regular bail in hate speech case: Report

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was granted regular bail by a special court on Tuesday in the 2019 hate speech case. Khan earlier challenged his conviction in the case, which had also led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

“Special magistrate court in Rampur has confirmed SP leader Azam Khan's bail. Now he will be on bail and he has been released. He is innocent and the prosecution couldn't prove their case,” news agency ANI quoted his lawyer Zubair Ahmad as saying.

Ahmed further said Khan was awarded three-year imprisonment on October 27 for delivering hate speech during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

At that time he was granted interim bail and an application was made to the court for regular bail, the lawyer said. After hearing arguments of both sides, the court granted regular bail to Khan, he said.

Khan, who represented Rampur Sadar in the Assembly, will be out on bail until disposal of his petition by the sessions court. The Assembly by-election in the Rampur Sadar constituency is scheduled for December 5.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON