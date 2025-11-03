Sambhal court orders case against ex-min Maurya, SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood over alleged remarks against kanwariyas

MEERUT The MP-MLA court in Sambhal on Monday ordered registration of a complaint against former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood for allegedly making objectionable remarks against kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) during the holy month of Sawan. The court fixed November 27 for recording the petitioner’s statement in the matter. The court fixed November 27 for recording the petitioner’s statement in the matter. (Pic for representation)

The petition was filed by Hindu Raksha Dal president Simran Gupta who alleged that both leaders had made derogatory statements that hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. According to Gupta, on July 21, during Sawan month, MLA Iqbal Mehmood reportedly said: “There are more goons and miscreants than devotees in the Kanwar Yatra.” Similarly, Swami Prasad Maurya allegedly commented: “The Kanwar Yatra is attended by goons, hooligans and mafia-type people who indulge in unruly behavior.”

Gupta said these remarks insulted the faith of Shiva devotees and tarnished the image of the religious pilgrimage. When the police did not register a case despite his complaint, Gupta approached the MP-MLA court in Chandausi, Sambhal. The complaint was filed before civil judge (senior division) Aditya Singh, who ordered the matter to be registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Advocate Prasoon Kumar Varshney, representing the petitioner, said the court issued its order on October 31. The court has now scheduled November 27 for recording Simran Gupta’s statement. Following this, the accused, Maurya and Mehmood, will be summoned to present their statements before the court.