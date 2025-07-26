Sambhal violence: Allahabad HC grants bail to Shahi Jama Masjid head

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to president (Sadar) of Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal Zafar Ali who was arrested in connection with the violence which broke out in Sambhal during the survey of the said mosque in November last year in which four people had lost their lives. Four people had lost their lives when the violence broke out during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal last year. (For Representation)

Ali, also a lawyer who was arrested in March this year, was accused of being involved in the violence during the survey at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. The single bench of Justice Sameer Jain passed the above order on Thursday (July 24).

After the Sambhal violence, an FIR was lodged with Kotwali Sambahl against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhahl Zia ur Rahman Barq and Sambhal’s SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood’s son Sohail Iqbal.

During the course of hearing, it was argued on behalf of the applicant that the mosque’s head Zafar Ali’s name was not included in the FIR lodged in this connection. However, the police arrested Zafar Ali during the investigation on March 23, 2025 on the charges of inciting violence during the survey.