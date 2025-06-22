Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Sambhal violence: Father-son duo among 4 more arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 22, 2025 07:48 PM IST

Sambhal superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that Haider Ali, his son Munawwar Ali, Abdul Ali and his brother Akbar Ali -- all residents of Kotgarbi locality -- were arrested on Saturday. The police identified them through CCTV footage and video recordings captured during the violence, he added.

The Sambhal Kotwali police have arrested four more individuals, including a father-son duo and two brothers, for their alleged involvement in the violence that broke out during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, authorities said.

The violence erupted when a large crowd gathered during a survey at the mosque on November 24. (ANI File)
According to police officials, the accused confessed to their involvement in violence during interrogation. The arrested accused were presented before a court and subsequently sent to jail, officials said, adding the total number accused jailed in connection with Sambhal violence has now reached 96, with 12 FIRs registered in the case.

Notably, Zafar Ali, the president of the Jama Masjid Committee, is among those previously arrested.

The violence erupted when a large crowd gathered during a survey at the mosque on November 24. The crowd reportedly turned hostile, leading to stone-pelting and firing. Several instances of vandalism and arson were also reported, and the clashes left five people dead and 29 police personnel injured.

The SP said charge sheets have already been filed in 11 of the 12 FIRs registered in connection with the incident. Investigation is ongoing in the remaining case involving an attempted murder charge, and the charge sheet will be submitted soon, he added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Sambhal violence: Father-son duo among 4 more arrested
