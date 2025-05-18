Sambhal violence: Trial set to begin as court frames charges against 50 accused

Clearing the way for trial, a local court in Sambhal on Saturday framed charges against 50 individuals for their alleged involvement in the violent clashes which erupted in the district during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024. Four people, including two police personnel, were killed and several others injured in the violence which was sparked by claims that the mosque was built on the site of a Harihar temple. (Sourced)

The trial is now set to commence, with the next hearing scheduled for May 26, 2025, where the prosecution will present witness testimonies and evidence.

The charges were framed in the court of additional district and sessions judge Ragini Singh, based on chargesheets submitted by the investigating officer on February 21, 2025.

The accused face serious charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 109 (attempt to murder), 191 (rioting), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The charges were frames followed arguments over discharge applications filed by four to five defence lawyers on behalf of the accused. They contended that their clients were not named in the initial FIRs and that they were wrongfully detained by police without credible evidence.

They argued that the accused were picked up from their homes and implicated without any basis. However, additional district government counsel (ADGC) Hariom Prakash Saini contested these claims, asserting that thorough investigations had confirmed the involvement of all 50 accused.

“We presented strong evidence in court, including video footage and documented case files, clearly identifying the accused,” Saini said.

The prosecution’s arguments, backed by visual and documentary proof, led the court to reject all discharge applications after hearing both sides.

The violence in Sambhal’s Kot Garvi area broke out during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, prompted by a petition claiming a Harihar temple stood at the site of the mosque.

So far, 80 individuals have been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the incident. Bail applications for the accused have been consistently rejected by courts. As the trial moves forward, the prosecution is preparing to present its case, including witness testimonies and collected evidence, which will play a critical role in determining the fate of the accused, Saini said. The court’s final verdict will hinge on the strength of the evidence and arguments presented by both sides, he added.