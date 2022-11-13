Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Sangam city poet sets record with his poem

Sangam city poet sets record with his poem

lucknow news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Sangam city’s poet Tauqeer Zaidi’smasnavi which consists of 6,184 verses and was completed in just 103 hours, has been registered in the Harvard Book of World Records.

Tauqeer Zaidi (HT)
Tauqeer Zaidi (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Sangam city’s poet Tauqeer Zaidi, grandson of noted poet Akbar Allahabadi, has created a new world record by writing the longest masnavi (long narrative poem in rhyming couplets) of Urdu literature.

The masnavi consists of 6,184 verses and was completed in just 103 hours.

“The new record has been set and registered in the Harvard Book of World Records on October 29, 2022 and the certificate has now reached me,” he said confirming the development.

Zaidi has done his schooling from Boys High School in Prayagraj followed by Bachelor and Master’s degrees from Allahabad University and PhD from Sunrise University, Alwar, Rajasthan.

In his teenage, he published a compilation of his ghazals ‘Sangam Ki Lehren’ which was appreciated by intellectuals Like Upendranath ‘Ashk’, Amarkant, Prof Aqeel Rizvi and Moazzam Pasha Raz Allahabadi among others.

He has penned dozens of books on ghazal, doha, nazm, nauha, marsia, masnavi, manzoom and received several awards and honors like Saraswat Samman, Shehanshahe-Sukhan Award, Prof Malikzada Manzoor Ahmed Award, Mojiznuma Award, Shayere-Aazam Award and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award.

He has produced serials like ‘Jail Me Hai Zindagi’ and “Prerna” among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out