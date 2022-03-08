Sangam city’s Arpita among Indian students still trapped in Ukraine
PRAYAGRAJ: Dhananjay Kushwaha and his wife Ritu, residents of Bhola-ka-Pura in Dhumanganj here, are distraught as their daughter Arpita Kushwaha is among the Indian students still stuck in Sumy, Ukraine.
A student of medicine at the Medical Institute of Sumy State University, Arpita, 19, has been in the bunker in her girl’s hostel for the past over one week. She is desperate to get out of Ukraine to a neighbouring country, to be able to catch a flight back to India.
Arpita’s worried parents are closely following each development in Ukraine to get a clue as to when their daughter would get out and head back to India. “We haven’t switched off the TV since the war between Ukraine and Russia broke out. It is as if our world has suddenly come to a standstill,” says Dhananjay, a property dealer.
Arpita’s mother Ritu and younger sister Shruti, who is preparing for NEET, are praying day and night for her safe return. “With continuous anxiety, Ritu’s health suddenly deteriorated on March 5 and we had to call a doctor. She is not eating properly,” said a worried Dhananjay.
Her eyes full of tears, Ritu said that whenever she picked up a plate of food, her daughter’s face loomed before her. “We had spoken to her on the night of March 6 and she had informed that efforts were underway to get her and the others out of Ukraine. However, till Monday she and other Indian students were still trapped in the bunker, waiting for a lull in the fighting and air raids that would allow them to get out safely,” she added.
