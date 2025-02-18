Sangam City to get international spiritual university, Ram Setu

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR A proposal was passed to establish an international spiritual university in Prayagraj during a meeting of the House convened by the municipal corporation in the Mahakumbh area on Monday. The landmark meeting was held outside the PMC headquarters for the first time. Devotees take a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj on Monday. (ANI)

Aimed at promoting India’s rich philosophical and spiritual traditions on a global scale, this proposal will be forwarded to the state government for consideration. Key decisions were made to enhance urban infrastructure, drainage systems and municipal revenues, along with strengthening the city’s spiritual tourism appeal.

Among the major initiatives, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved the construction of a ‘Ram Setu’ pedestrian bridge over the Yamuna to enhance connectivity and boost religious tourism. A total of ₹462 crore was allocated for various projects, paving the way for Prayagraj’s holistic development, informed officials.

“We are shaping the future of Prayagraj with a vision spanning the next 50 years. The ₹462 crore allocated for 2025-26 will accelerate infrastructure development, ensuring comprehensive growth for the city,” mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani said during the meeting.

He mentioned that unutilised funds from the previous allocations would be used to upgrade city streets, pending approval from the government.

The meeting commenced with a vote of thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for their visionary leadership in ensuring the seamless execution of projects under the Mahakumbh-2025.

Sahitya Park to be built at ₹10 cr

In a move to promote literary and cultural heritage, ₹10 crore has been sanctioned for the establishment of Sahitya Park, which will serve as a dedicated space for literary events, cultural activities and public gatherings.

‘Ram Setu’ to honour Lord Ram’s legacy

The mayor emphasized the city’s deep spiritual and historical significance, highlighting how Lord Ram, after being ferried across the Ganga by Nishadraj, also crossed and bathed in the Yamuna. To commemorate this, the ‘Ram Setu’ pedestrian bridge will be constructed, linking the Arail Ghat with the Yamuna bank road. This bridge will not only facilitate ease of access for pilgrims and tourists, but will also contribute to increased municipal revenue.

To elevate Prayagraj’s standing as a centre for spiritual wisdom, the International Spiritual University proposal was formally approved. The mayor underscored its importance, stating, “Prayagraj has long been a beacon of spiritual energy, carrying forward the wisdom of sages. Through this university, India’s traditional life philosophy, culture and spiritual heritage will be preserved and shared globally.”

Highlighting the economic impact of the Mahakumbh, Kesarwan said, “The Mahakumbh has injected nearly ₹3 lakh crore into the state’s economy. With Prayagraj’s rapid growth and its increasing tourism potential, a special economic package, similar to those for Ayodhya and Kashi is essential. Through this meeting, we will submit a formal proposal to the government, ensuring long-term economic expansion and year-round employment opportunities for locals.”

KEY PROPOSALS

The meeting saw approval for many large-scale projects aimed at fortifying the city’s infrastructure:

• ₹20 cr allocated for road and drainage construction across various wards.

• ₹28 cr sanctioned for extending civic amenities in newly incorporated areas.

• ₹10 cr dedicated to storm water drainage improvements to combat waterlogging.

• ₹100 cr earmarked for an advanced citywide drainage master plan.

• • ₹100 cr for road enhancement works.

• ₹100 cr for construction of municipal buildings, parks and other public spaces.

• ₹27 cr allocated from the 15th Finance Commission funds to bolster sanitation and public services.

• ₹42 cr approved from the 15th Finance Commission funds for essential urban development projects, including street and drain repairs.