Sanitation agency fired for filth in Lucknow’s Hazratganj
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Varsha Enterprises for filthy conditions in the Hazratganj ward. He also terminated the contract of the agency with immediate effect for the same reason.
Dwivedi said, “No one has cleaned the road in front of Saran Chambers. Drains were overflowing showing that sanitation work had not been carried out regularly. When asked, sanitation inspector Mirza Zafar Hussain was unable to give satisfactory answers. He too was suspended.”
Meanwhile, sanitation supervisor Ajit was suspended because garbage was found around Bhaurao Deoras Hospital and residents said that the LMC sanitation workers had not been seen in that area for years.
Dwivedi said, “A special sanitation drive is being carried out by LMC in the state capital. Today, 2,174 sanitation workers have removed 126 metric tonnes of waste from 100 points in the city. These 100 points have been declared garbage-free from Monday.”
