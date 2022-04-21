Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh: Several renowned artists enthral audience on day 2
Several renowned artists gave enthralling performances on the second day of the Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh being held on Lord Sankatmochan Temple premises on Thursday.
Renowned drummer Shivmani and Rajesh U performed in the opening session. After a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the six-day classical music extravaganza has returned to its original form this year.
This is the 99th edition of the music festival, and over 125 renowned artists, including 15 Padma awardees in classical music, will perform at the festival during the next six days. Sankatmochan Temple chief priest Prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra said that this year, several artists, who performed in the virtual edition of the Samaroh in 2020 and 2021, will also perform live in this edition.
Youth dies in celebratory firing in UP, accused arrested
A 27-year-old youth died while another was injured in an incident of celebratory firing during a marriage procession at Chakra Alipur village under Phulpur police station of trans-Ganga area on Wednesday night. Police said a marriage procession of one Ashish Singh of Mandhata area of Pratapgarh had come to Chakra Alipur village on Wednesday night. Jitendra Singh, 27 who too was part of marriage procession brother Arjun Singh claimed Subhash was an army deserter and had earlier issued threats to his brother.
Central Rly introduces ‘Conversations on the move’ in Deccan Queen Express
PUNE The Central Railway, under non-fare revenue, has partnered to drive new-age conversational experiences for passengers during their journey under the 'Conversations on the move' initiative. Using Gupshup's world-class conversational engagement solutions, Central Railway introduced the interactive experience in Deccan Queen Express and has plans to introduce ten more express trains. If you are a frequent traveller on the Deccan Queen, you can't miss the QR code placed in each bay area.
PMC shuts eight swimming pools due to non-payment of rent
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has sealed eight swimming pools in the city as the contractors who were running the pools were not able to pay the rents amounted to ₹3 crore. According to PMC sports department, the civic body has built 34 pools for public, of which 18 are currently closed. During the pandemic all pools were shut and a rent of ₹30,086,000 is pending for the past six years from eight contractors.
Apprenticeship Mela: Over 10k students selected across UP
More than 10,000 students secured apprenticeships under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), in the state government organised statewide 'Apprenticeship Mela', on Thursday. Around 80,000 skilled candidates from various government programmes attended the Mela. These included graduates from various trades of ITI, certified candidates from UP Skill development mission, PMKVY and DDU-GKY. Suraj Kumar, an electronic mechanic trade pass out from Government ITI, Chargawa in Gorakhpur, secured an apprenticeship with M/S Indian Auto Wheels, Gorakhpur.
Pune MSEDCL restores power at woman’s bungalow after 49 days
PUNE Regular visits to the Baner office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over the past 49 days and filling up of the consumer grievance redress form (CGRF) have finally borne fruit for Aparna Karmarkar with power being restored at her two-storeyed bungalow at Balewadi Thursday afternoon. Karmarkar is currently staying at her Sahakarnagar residence.
