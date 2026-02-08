Saying it with flowers: Rose Day rush sees Lucknow market in full bloom

Valentine’s Week got off to a blooming start with florists doing brisk business at Lucknow’s Phool Mandi in Kisan Bazaar on Saturday, raking in ₹3 crore from the sale of flowers in a single day on Rose Day. A customer holding a premium bouquet at Phool Mandi in Lucknow’s Kisan Bazaar on Saturday. (HT)

According to traders, nearly 9-10 lakh flowers were sold on the first day alone at the city’s most fragrant hotspot, with roses accounting for around 80% of the total demand. For instance, a particular bouquet of 225 roses was sold for ₹18,000 with each premium quality ‘Taj Mahal rose’ priced at ₹80.

All through the day, the price for a single rose ranged from ₹50 to ₹90 in the wholesale market depending on quality, according to flower sellers.

Florists say these seven days are the most lucrative period of the year, surpassing sales recorded during major Indian festivals such as Diwali, Holi and Navratri.

“Valentine’s Week is a boon for florists. No other season comes close,” said Rohit Gupta of RK Flower, a prominent trader at the mandi.

“I sold flowers worth ₹4-5 lakh in a single day. Red roses remain the top choice, though people are also exploring premium and exotic varieties. The first and the last day, which is February 14 (Valentine’s Day), see the highest sale.”

Shifted just a year ago from its traditional location in Chowk, the Kisan Bazaar Phool Mandi now hosts 70 permanent shops, while over 250 farmers from across Uttar Pradesh arrive every morning to sell fresh flowers directly from their fields at wholesale rates. The market caters not just to city retailers but also supplies flowers across the state.

Another trader, Mandeep Gupta of Karan Flower, said the mandi stocks 200-250 varieties of flowers, including over 15 varieties of roses.

“Despite the options, classic red roses still rule Valentine’s Week,” he added.

Florists are expecting the momentum to grow as the week progresses. Sabaran Maurya of Maurya Cut Flower projected that total sales during Valentine’s Week could touch nearly ₹4-5 crore.

“The week has just begun. Propose Day, Chocolate Day and Valentine’s Day will push demand even higher,” he said.

Customers, too, are flocking to the wholesale market. Rajat Verma, a city-based architect buying roses for his partner, said Kisan Bazaar offers better value.

“You get more variety at much cheaper rates than retail shops or online platforms.”

Utkarsh Swamy, a student who visited the mandi with his sister to buy flowers for their mother, said they spent around ₹1,000 on sunflowers, orchids, stock flowers and heliconia. “It’s vibrant, affordable and feels special,” he said.