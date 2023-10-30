SC community was deprived of govt schemes benefits before 2017: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the scheduled caste (SC) and marginalised sections of the society were kept away from the benefits of government schemes before 2017. He further said under the double engine BJP government now, they were getting ration and employment opportunities. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Prayagraj on October 30. (HT photo)

Addressing ‘Anusuchit Jati Mahasammelan’ at Mewalal Inter College, Soraon, here, the CM said, “Different schemes are being run for them (SC and marginalised sections) and it is also being ensured that they are receiving their benefits.”

“The double engine government is honouring Sant Ravidas and other personalities who belonged to the ST community. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave true respect to Dr BR Ambedkar who gave the Constitution to the country. Places related to Dr Ambedkar have been turned into memorials as ‘Panchteerth’ and even the place where he lived in England has been purchased by the Indian government in his honour,” the CM said.

“The government is providing scholarships and has made arrangements for higher studies for SC students in England,” Yogi added. The CM further said a memorial of Dr Ambedkar was also being constructed in Lucknow where scholarship and hostel facilities were being provided to SC students.

“PM Modi ensured that November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day in the honour of Dr Ambedkar. Furthermore, Birsa Munda’s birthday on November 15 will be celebrated as Scheduled Tribes Day in his honour,” he said.

“Prayagraj is the land of Rishi Bhardwaj. The state government is renovating Rishi Valmiki’s ‘Kutia (hut)’ in Lalapur and a project to connect it through a ropeway is in the pipeline,” Yogi added.

Listing the schemes launched for members of SC and ST communities by the central and the state governments, he said the double engine government not only spoke but also fulfilled all its promises.

“Ever since PM Modi came to power, the benefits of government schemes are being provided to all marginalised and weaker sections, including dalits, irrespective of their caste, religion, region or language under our ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ motto. When our government came to power in U.P., we declared a house for each member of the marginalised Mushar and Kol communities. The double engine government will ensure a house for every member of marginalised communities, scheduled castes and tribes in the state,” he said.

“Moreover, they will be connected to government schemes meant for them and they will be provided lease of lands, ₹5 lakh health cover insurance and ration card. In Mirzapur and Sonbhadra, the allotment of lease of lands is already under process while in Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, members of Kol community have been provided homes under the government schemes. The government provided benefits on the basis of necessity to the deprived communities” the CM added.

On Mahakumbh 2025 to be held in Prayagraj, he said the government was already making preparations for the event. “People from across the world will come to Prayagraj and will take a holy dip at Sangam during which there is no feeling of caste or untouchability. Mother Ganga gives blessings to all,” the CM said.

Highlighting the fraud committed in the distribution of ration through fair price shops, he said 20 lakh fake ration cards were seized after his government came to power.

“In earlier governments, the poor and SC/ST members were deprived of not only government schemes but also of ration. However, now every poor person is being provided ration irrespective of their caste and religion. During the Covid, double engine government provided a double dose of ration to every needy. Now, government schemes are reaching to all,” he added.

“The government has launched Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya where students of all communities will live and study together which will help in their overall development. Many other schemes for students are being launched with help of the social welfare department,” Yogi said.

The CM said it was being ensured that benefits of ‘One District One Product’ scheme and Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana were reaching their beneficiaries.

“Moreover, the government is ensuring that SC/ST students are getting benefits of schemes launched for their studies, coaching etc and are receiving reservation in government jobs. Instructions have been issued to provide lease of land to poor and scheduled caste at their own villages under the PM Swamitva Yojana,” he added.

Box 1 (424 projects worth ₹3,357 cr launched)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched 424 development projects worth ₹3,357 crore during the programme. The projects included Jal Nigam’s 42 projects worth ₹96.66 crore, 12 projects of PWD of ₹12.6 crore, 8 projects of irrigation department of ₹27.3 crore and 3 projects of the Uttar Pradesh Regional Corporation.

Among big projects, the CM inaugurated 290 projects worth ₹2,972 crore of Jal Nigam, 35 PWD projects of ₹70.05 crore, 3 projects of SIDCO of ₹2.4 crore and 4 irrigation projects worth ₹2.3 crore.

Union minister Som Parkash, Uttar Pradesh ministers Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Asim Arun, Phulpur MP Kesri Devi Patel, Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar and state president of Anusuchit Morcha Ramchandra Kanojia were prominent among those present on the occasion.

Box 2 ( ₹85 cr cheque to SHGs, keys of house to beneficiaries)

The CM handed over a cheque of ₹85 crore to 4,000 women’s self help groups (SHGs) in which 62,000 rural women are connected. He also performed the ‘Annaprashan’ ceremony for the six months old daughter of a labourer. The CM also gave away cheques to the beneficiaries of Rashtriya Ajivika Mission.

The CM also handed over keys of house to Puja Devi, Sudha Devi and Uma Devi of Soraon and Malti Devi of Mauaima under PM Awas Yojana.

