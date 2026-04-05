School Chalo Abhiyan: Yogi serves mid-day meal, tells children to attend school regularly

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath served the mid-day meal to children at the launch of the School Chalo Abhiyan in Varanasi on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath serving mid-deal to students in Varanasi. (SOURCED IMAGE)

He distributed textbooks and gifts to students, besides felicitating ‘Nipun’ schools. During the programme, Adityanath, along with other dignitaries, released the booklet ‘Shaikshik Navachar Evem Uplabdhiyan”. A short film on the campaign was also screened.

When the chief minister told the children to come to school every day and study diligently, they nodded in agreement.

Ministers and public representatives accompanying the CM also joined him in serving food to the children.

Students from different classes received school bags, textbooks, kits, gifts and chocolates from Yogi.

The recipients included Vikas and Anshika Gupta (Class 1), Shreya Sonkar (Class 2), Kajri (Class 3), Deepshikha (Class 4), Roli Sonkar (Class 5), Shreya Yadav and Kali Kesari (Class 6), Ruchi Yadav (Class 7) and Sakshi Gupta (Class 8 ).

The chief minister awarded certificates to five ‘Nipun’ schools of the district: Nayapur Sevapuri primary school, Shagunha Baragaon primary school, Faridpur (Chiraigaon block) primary school, composite school Bhatsar (Arajiline) and Composite School Mahmurganj. He also presented certificates to five ‘Nipun’ students of the district: Abhay Kumar Patel (Class 1, Nayapur Sevapuri primary school), Jahnavi (Class 2, primary school, Shagunha, Baragaon block), Shreyansh (Class 1, primary school, Faridpur, Chiraigaon), Nancy (Class 1, composite school, Bhatsar, Arajiline) and Saraswati (Class 2, composite school, Mahmurganj).