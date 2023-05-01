Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Civic polls: Lucknow school kids take oath, form human chain to raise voter awareness

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 01, 2023 08:50 PM IST

School children took an oath and formed a human chain to raise voter awareness ahead of civic body polls, in the state capital, on Tuesday.

Students of St Joseph group of educational institutions took oath to motivate parents and neighbours for 100% polling in civic body elections (HT Photo)
Children are the real brand ambassadors of the election commission, said Anil Agarwal, managing director of St Joseph group of schools. Pushpalata Agarwal, founder-chairperson of the group, said that children who get their parents to vote will be given 10 extra marks in the annual examination. She told the children that they may not be able to vote themselves, but they can definitely inspire others to vote.

Ahead of upcoming municipal corporation elections to be held in the capital on May 4, school children took an oath to ensure 100% voting.

Tuesday, May 02, 2023
