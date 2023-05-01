Civic polls: Lucknow school kids take oath, form human chain to raise voter awareness

School children took an oath and formed a human chain to raise voter awareness ahead of civic body polls, in the state capital, on Tuesday. Students of St Joseph group of educational institutions took oath to motivate parents and neighbours for 100% polling in civic body elections (HT Photo)

Students of the St Joseph group took oath to ensure 100% polling for elections, while students of Khun Khun Ji School formed a human chain to raise awareness.

Children are the real brand ambassadors of the election commission, said Anil Agarwal, managing director of St Joseph group of schools. Pushpalata Agarwal, founder-chairperson of the group, said that children who get their parents to vote will be given 10 extra marks in the annual examination. She told the children that they may not be able to vote themselves, but they can definitely inspire others to vote.

