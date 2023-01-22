School principals from 25 districts discuss National Curriculum Framework

School principals from 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh met under a roof on Saturday to participate in discussions about the National Curriculum Framework, which was launched by the Union education ministry for the foundational stage education of children in the three to eight years age group.

The conference, under the banner of New India Education Summit, was held at Seth MR Japuria School here. The conference in Lucknow was held in its third phase after Indore and Dehradun. The “school leaders” were divided into groups in three separate “breakout rooms” for discussions.

The first group was mentored by Anand Krishnaswamy, an educationist, on NCF-Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) document in the National Education Policy 2020; the second breakout room was mentored by Amrita Burman on NCF-School Education; and the third breakout room was mentored by Aditi Misra, director principal of DPS (sector-45, Gurugram), on NCF-Teacher Education. A document will be compiled to be submitted to the ministry of education.

“After the conference, we will prepare a white paper, which will be sent to the ministry of education, CBSE, NCERT, state education authorities, etc., to tell them that we reached out to 700 school leaders from urban and rural backgrounds and highlight the roadblocks to policy implementation and suggestions for the upcoming documents, as given by the participants,” said Ravi Santlani of ScooNews, the organiser of the conferences. In his opinion, the only challenge the education policy faced now was the coordination between the state and the Centre. “Over 120 people convened today, and nearly 96 of them are from rural areas in Hardoi, Unnao and Lakhimpur Kheri,” he noted.

“Eventually, the role of teachers is the most important because they are the ones who have to implement the policy in the school,” said Promini Chopra, principal of Seth MR Jaipuria School.