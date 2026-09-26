Season’s heaviest showers lash Lucknow, minimum temperature drops to 12-year low for September

Normal life continued to be hit as the state capital experienced its heaviest rainfall of this monsoon season on Saturday as Lucknow Airport, the main observatory, recorded 135.8 mm precipitation in 24 hours, this monsoon’s highest figure for the city and also the most since 160.3 mm recorded four years ago on September 16, 2022 while the minimum temperature dropped to 20.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the month in 12 years. People wading through a waterlogged road in Ashiana area of Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The city further received 26.4mm rain in nine hours between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

Overall, Lucknow has recorded 801.7 mm rainfall this monsoon since June 1 against a long period average of 673.6 mm, a 19% surplus.

The state capital was among the worst-hit parts of Uttar Pradesh due to the intense spell of rain on Saturday. The city recorded substantial rain across three key observatories: Lucknow Hanuman Setu recorded 201.2 mm, Aliganj Control room 152.2 mm and Lucknow Airport 135.8 mm during the period. Bani in Lucknow witnessed 106.2 mm and Malihabad 87.5 mm rainfall during this period.

As the intense spell that began over 48 hours ago on Thursday evening continued, the maximum and minimum temperature on Saturday was 25.2 (eight degrees below normal) and 20.6 degrees Celsius (3 degrees below normal) respectively. Lucknow’s minimum temperature on Saturday was the lowest for the month in 12 years. On September 30, 2014, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees, according to IMD data.

A road in the city’s oldest market Aminabad had caved in late on Friday night while dozens of trees, even a hundred year old Banyan tree, got uprooted as soil softened due to non-stop rain. To drain out water, pumps were pressed to service at a few localities of Lucknow.

The district administration announced closure of all schools, colleges and universities in the state capital for Saturday in view of the forecast for relentless rain with an orange alert. Waterlogging in a number of city areas brought normal life to standstill.

DOWNPOUR USHERS IN COOLEST SEPTEMBER DAY

Bareilly recorded the coldest September day in 57 years with a maximum temperature of 21.3°C

With a maximum temperature of 22.4°C, Etawah was also the coldest September day in 41 years

Saturday marked the coldest September day in Shahjahanpur in 49 years, which recorded 20 degrees celsius for the second consecutive day.

With a temperature of 22.4°C, Moradabad was the coldest day in September in 57 years

At 21.2°C, Agra recorded its the coldest day ever in September in 57 years

Aligarh experienced its coldest September day since 1969 with a temperature of 22.6°C.