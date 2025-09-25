Second four-day Test: Sai Sudarshan, shines bright as Ind A buckles under

For B Sai Sudarshan, it was a bad start in Test cricket. Zero and 30 in two innings in the first Test against England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Leeds this June summed up the beginning of a post-Covid era emerging star from Tamil Nadu. Mohd Siraj celebrates a wicket in Lucknow on Wednesday (Deepak Gupta /HT)

But this didn’t dampen his spirit, and he improved himself by hitting a sparkling half-century in the first innings of the second Test at Manchester before scoring a duck. Forty-one runs, including 11 in the second innings in the third Test denied him a further chance in the remaining two Tests even though India drew the series at 2-2.

Two India A four-day games in Lucknow against Australia A turned out to be a re-start to his journey in the longer format of the game and Sudarshan made full use of the opportunity, smacking back-to-back half centuries and brightened his chances for a comeback in the Test side, especially with the two-Test upcoming home series against the West Indies. The first Test starts on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

After scoring a 124-ball 73 with the help of 10 boundaries in the first game last week, left-hander Sudarshan showed his might before a disciplined Australia A attack on Wednesday, and his 140-ball 75 runs, which contained six boundaries and a six, remained the only bright spot in India A’s batting as the side collapsed for 194 in 52.5 overs while chasing rivals first innings total of 420.

Besides Sudarshan’s knock, three Australia A wickets by Indians in just five overs in the second innings, including a wicket each by Mohd Siraj (4-1-6-1), Gurnoor Brar (3-2-9-1) and Manav Suthar (0.5-0-01), remained the other bright spot for the home side as Australia A ended the Day Two at 16/3 in 7.5 overs. Now, the visitors lead by 242 runs.

The other big news from India A camp was the replacement of fast bowler Prasidh Krishna by Yash Thakur as a concussion substitute for the remainder of the game after the bowler suffered a blow to the head during the second match. He was hit on the helmet on Wednesday by Henry Thornton in the 39th over of India A’s innings while attempting to pull a bouncer, and continued to bat after the mandatory concussion check.

Earlier, much beyond expectations KL Rahul, one of the most successful batters for Team India on England tour, couldn’t get going when India A began the run chase. After hitting a classical boundary off Will Sutherland on the very third ball, the batter missed the line of a quick delivery and offered a straight catch to keeper Josh Philippe off the same bowler. In his 37-minute stay in the middle, Rahul scored just 11 in 24 deliveries.

The other opener, Narayan Jagdeesan (38, 45b, 6x4), along with Sudharsan tried to stabilise India A’s innings further, stitching together 32 runs for the second wicket, in vain as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Unfazed by this, Sudharsan at the other end, went on completing his half-century off 101 balls with the the help of three boundaries and a six.

Playing his only match in the series, Delhi-boy Ayush Badoni smacked a boundary and a six in his 35-ball 21, whereas Prasidh Krishna (16, 25b, 1x4, 1x6) were the other two batters, who could score in double figures. Pacer Henry Thornton remained the most successful bowler for Australia A, bagging 4/36, whereas off-spinner Tod Murphy impressed with 2/48.

It was an interesting turnaround when Australia A began their second essay. Brar forced opener Sam Konstos (3) for a quick catch to KL Rahul in the slips on his very first delivery, before Siraj made Campbell Kellaway edge one to skipper Dhruv Jurel for a duck, on the fourth ball of his second over. This wasn’t all as Suthar then foxed Oliver Peake (1) who was caught by Devdutt Padikkal at leg slip.

Earlier, overnight batters Todd Murphy (76, 89b, 12x4, 1x6) and Henry Thornton (32, 46b, 3x4, 1x6) added 70 runs for the last wicket after resuming at the last night score of 350/9.