Second wife, seven kids interrupt man’s fifth marriage
Shafi Ahmad, 45, of Sitapur, was taken into custody and further legal course of action is being taken on the complaint of his children
In typical Bollywood-style melodrama, a man’s attempt to marry for a fifth time – on the sly – landed him in the lock-up when his second wife and seven children from three wives landed at the venue.
Police said Shafi Ahmad, 45, of Sitapur, was taken into custody and further legal course of action is being taken on the complaint of his children.
Ahmad’s children alleged that he had abandoned them and was not paying them expenses.
The incident was reported from Kot Kajiare locality, under the City Kotwali police station limits of Sitapur district, on Wednesday.
Kotwali police station, inspector in-charge, Tej Prakash Singh said Ahmad was trying to enter into wedlock for the fifth time with a woman, who was reportedly getting married for the third time. He said Ahmad’s second wife and his children, including four minor ones, somehow came to know about their father’s proposed marriage and interrupted it. He said the woman, who was getting married to Ahmad, disappeared from the venue after coming to know about the arrival of his second wife and children.
He said Ahmad’s children alleged that their father got married four times earlier and had seven children from three wives and they were not aware about the children from his fourth wife. Singh said the children alleged that their father was not providing them with expenses and was going to transfer the ownership of his house to the woman, whom he was planning to marry for the fifth time.
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
