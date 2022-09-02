Second wife, seven kids interrupt man’s fifth marriage

In typical Bollywood-style melodrama, a man’s attempt to marry for a fifth time – on the sly – landed him in the lock-up when his second wife and seven children from three wives landed at the venue.

Police said Shafi Ahmad, 45, of Sitapur, was taken into custody and further legal course of action is being taken on the complaint of his children.

Ahmad’s children alleged that he had abandoned them and was not paying them expenses.

The incident was reported from Kot Kajiare locality, under the City Kotwali police station limits of Sitapur district, on Wednesday.

Kotwali police station, inspector in-charge, Tej Prakash Singh said Ahmad was trying to enter into wedlock for the fifth time with a woman, who was reportedly getting married for the third time. He said Ahmad’s second wife and his children, including four minor ones, somehow came to know about their father’s proposed marriage and interrupted it. He said the woman, who was getting married to Ahmad, disappeared from the venue after coming to know about the arrival of his second wife and children.

He said Ahmad’s children alleged that their father got married four times earlier and had seven children from three wives and they were not aware about the children from his fourth wife. Singh said the children alleged that their father was not providing them with expenses and was going to transfer the ownership of his house to the woman, whom he was planning to marry for the fifth time.