Secretariat vehicle passes of MLAs under scanner for misuse

The home department has been asked to investigate into the misuse of vehicle passes that are being issued by secretariat for use by Uttar Pradesh MLAs, said Satish Mahana, speaker, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. UP secretariat building (File)

He said on Wednesday, ““It has come to notice that duplicate of vehicle passes issued from secretariat have been and are being misused. Stopping misuse of vehicle pass is responsibility of all members of the legislative assembly. One vehicle that had vehicle pass of the Vidhan Sabha was involved in the hit-n-run case that took place in state capital. The said vehicle was not owned by any MLA but had vehicle pass.” ”

“Also, on campus of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, cops on duty caught misuse of vehicle pass issued to an MLA. The MLA tendered an apology personally to me for the episode, but I won’t take name. It has also been brought to notice that pass issued for MLAs are being misused by associates or workers of the MLA, which is not correct,” said Mahana.

“Two passes are issued for each MLA. Even for MPs, passes are limited and no extra pass is issued. For additional passes for others, there is a process that is followed by secretariat,” said Mahana.

RFID (radio frequency identification) pass will be issued by the end of April month and manual pass will be cancelled. MLAs have been requested to not demand more than two passes. Also new digital ID cards have been made which can be obtained as the old ones will be cancelled.