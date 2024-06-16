The body of a 28-year-old man was found on the rooftop of an apartment complex where he worked, in a posh locality in Hazratganj on Saturday, police said. Security guard found dead on building rooftop; murder suspected

They added that the man worked as a security personnel at Gomti Enclave Apartments, located on Sapru Marg. His body had multiple injury marks hinting that he might have been murdered. It was sent for a postmortem examination even as further probe was on.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Lucknow Central) Manish Singh said Amit Pandey worked as security guard and cleaner in the same building where his body was found. The officer said the guard had been missing since Friday night and residents discovered his body on Saturday morning.

A team of police investigators and forensic experts examined the spot, and some suspects were detained for questioning after an FIR for murder Indian Penal Code section 302 was registered.