Security tightened around Atiq Ahmed’s son in jail after cash recovery

The security of Ali Ahmed, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, has been further tightened at Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj following the recent recovery of cash from his possession during a surprise inspection. A 24x7 vigil is now being maintained around his high-security barrack through CCTV surveillance, with additional constables deployed. According to jail officials, strict monitoring of Ali’s activities is underway, and entry to his barrack has been restricted to jail staff only. (Sourced)

Visitors are no longer allowed to meet him without prior permission from senior jail officials.

The enhanced measures follow the discovery of ₹1,100 in cash with Ali during a surprise check on June 18. The incident led to the suspension of deputy jailor Kanti Devi and warder Sanjay Dwivedi. A departmental inquiry is currently in progress to determine how the cash entered the high-security premises.

Refuting claims circulating on social media about Ali being shifted to another cell, senior jail superintendent Rang Bahadur Patel said, “Ali continues to be lodged in the same high-security barrack. The reports about any change in his barracks are completely false.”

He added that CCTV monitoring has been intensified and all movements near Ali’s barrack are being closely watched. “No one is allowed to enter the high-security area except the authorised jail staff,” Patel said.