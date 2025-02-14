Menu Explore
‘Self-serving move’: SGPGIMS faculty protests controversial amendment extending director’s tenure

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 14, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Faculty members expressed disappointment over the lack of consultation before amending the Act, calling it a move that prioritises individual interests over institutional integrity.

The executive body of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) faculty forum has raised strong objections to a recent amendment to the SGPGI Act, 1983, which extended the tenure of the institute’s director by three years. In a meeting on Thursday, faculty members argued that the change served individual interests rather than the institution’s welfare and could affect patient care, teaching, and research.

The amendment, announced on February 5, 2025, was justified by the government as necessary due to a lack of clarity in the SGPGI Act regarding the Director’s tenure. (Sourced)
The amendment, announced on February 5, 2025, was justified by the government as necessary due to a lack of clarity in the SGPGI Act regarding the Director’s tenure. (Sourced)

The amendment, announced on February 5, 2025, was justified by the government as necessary due to a lack of clarity in the SGPGI Act regarding the Director’s tenure. However, the faculty forum countered that the “SGPGIMS First Regulations 2011” already defines the term as five years or until the age of 65, whichever comes first. They also questioned why this detail was omitted from the official press note, raising concerns about transparency.

Forum president Dr Amitabh Arya stated that the current director, who took voluntary retirement from PGIMER Chandigarh in 2025, should have been relieved of his position by February 10, 2025. He pointed out that holding both roles—SGPGIMS director and Hepatology professor at PGIMER—violates procedural norms and could have legal implications.

Faculty members expressed disappointment over the lack of consultation before amending the Act, calling it a move that prioritises individual interests over institutional integrity. They believe that fresh leadership is necessary to bring new ideas and direction to the institute.

