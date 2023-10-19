Serving the unserved: 15 proposals received for 6 new medical colleges in U.P.

Uttar Pradesh has received over a dozen proposals for six medical colleges that would run in the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The colleges for which tender was floated on August 23 are to be started in Bagpat, Hathras, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Hamirpur and Mahoba. These colleges are being started as part of the state government’s policy focused on developing medical facilities in aspirational districts.

“Fifteen proposals have come to us, for the six colleges,” said a senior official of the directorate of medical education and training where the tenders would be processed.

Work has already begun in Shamli, Mau, Maharajganj, and Sambhal where proposals from bidders have been finalised.

For Baghpat, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Hathras, the approval has been received from the Union government under the viability gap funding (VGF).

The chief minister in his review meeting on Wednesday had directed officials to speed up work for the new medical colleges. “The construction of medical colleges currently underway must be completed within a specified time frame while maintaining high quality standards,” the chief minister directed officials.

For the six colleges, a maximum of four proposals have been received for two colleges each and a minimum of two proposals for one college. The medical education department will now prepare a final draft for approval from the state government after which the tender will be finalised, according to the guidelines by the state government.

At present, the state has 65 institutes offering MBBS seats that includes 35 in government sector and 30 in the private sector. The state government plans to start one medical college in each district. Four colleges in the PPP mode are underway after finalisation of MoU and 10 more will be started in different districts. The focus is more upon unserved districts. U.P. currently has over 8,000 MBBS seats in different colleges.

