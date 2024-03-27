Seven brought dead to Lucknow hospitals on Holi

Seven people were declared brought dead while about a thousand other severely injured patients were treated at hospitals in the city on the day of Holi, said health officials on Tuesday. Last year, about 2,000 emergency cases were reported during the festival. In all, six people were brought dead to KGMU on March 25, said Prof Sandip Tiwari, the chief medical superintendent of King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“In all, six people were brought dead to KGMU on March 25. Four other cases were of poisoning, two burn injuries and one patient was brought due to a gunshot injury. All these instances can’t be linked to Holi. This year, the number of injured was less as compared to last year, perhaps due to better policing,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, the chief medical superintendent of King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

At Lok Bandhu hospital, 422 people, including 59 hurt in road accidents, were treated. “One person was brought dead. He was an elderly person who got hit by a two-wheeler. The driver was drunk who also sustained injuries,” said Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi, the medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital.

At the Balrampur hospital, 324 patients were given medical attention during Holi; 40 of them were hospitalised on the day. While police brought 18 individuals with injuries for medico-legal examination, four were hurt in road accidents. Eleven serious patients were referred to Balrampur from other hospitals, 30 came with minor injuries and two cases were of poisoning, according to Dr NB Singh, the chief medical superintendent of the hospital.

As many as 12,331 patients, including 344 in Lucknow, were taken to hospitals via 108 ambulance service. Among the total cases, 1,350 were of road traffic accident cases, said a press statement from Emri Green Health Services, which runs an ambulance service in the state.