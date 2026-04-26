Lucknow, A severe heatwave prevailed across large parts of Uttar Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department warning of persistent hot conditions till April 27 and forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds from April 28 onwards. Severe heatwave grips UP; rainfall likely from April 28

According to the weather department, heatwave conditions were reported at several places across both western and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, with warm night conditions also expected at isolated locations. The intensity of the heatwave is likely to continue on Monday, though it will be limited to isolated areas.

Districts including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Jhansi and surrounding regions in western parts are expected to experience heatwave conditions during this period.

The MeT department has also warned of warm night conditions in several districts, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Agra, among others.

From April 28 onwards, a change in weather is expected under the influence of a western disturbance, bringing thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places across the state. The wind speed may increase to 40-50 kmph on April 29, officials said.

The thunderstorm activity is likely to continue till at least May 2, covering both eastern and western regions, including districts such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Basti, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly and Moradabad.

Meanwhile, Banda recorded a scorching 47.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it the hottest place in the state and the country for the day. Prayagraj and Varanasi were recorded among the fourth and fifth-hottest cities in India, respectively.

Officials said the ongoing heatwave has intensified due to hot westerly winds in the lower atmosphere and the influence of an anti-cyclonic circulation over interior Maharashtra. The conditions are expected to persist with little change over the next two days.

However, a gradual relief is likely from April 28 as rainfall activity increases, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are expected to abate thereafter.

The MeT department has advised people to take precautions against extreme heat and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.