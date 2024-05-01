Sewer line tragedy snuffs out lives of father-son duo in Lucknow, probe ordered

In an incident once again highlighting a worrying lack of safety compliance in hazardous work environments, a father-son duo of labourers died while cleaning a sewer line in the Wazirganj area of Lucknow on Wednesday afternoon. Rescue personnel at the site of the sewer line mishap in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The incident comes just a week after an eight-year-old boy died on falling into an open manhole in the state capital.

Following Wednesday’s incident, urban development minister AK Sharma ordered the suspension of junior engineer Goodluck Verma and assistant engineer Monis Ali for negligence in their duties. The company concerned has been directed to pay ₹30 lakh each to the families of the deceased labourers. An FIR has also been ordered against the company.

On Wednesday, Shobran Yadav and his son Sushil Yadav, both from Sarwarpur village in Sitapur district, fell unconscious due to low oxygen levels inside the manhole, people familiar with the matter said.

Emergency rescue teams arrived at the scene to pull the duo out and transport them to hospital. Both were pronounced dead shortly after arrival in hospital—one at Balrampur Hospital and the other at the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The accident occurred during the sewer laying project managed by a Faridabad-based company and overseen by Jal Sansthan. The project is being implemented across 10 wards in the city.

At around 3.30 pm., the two workers entered a manhole near the Residency for on-site inspection and cleaning, allegedly without proper safety equipment.

Jal Nigam project manager Athar Quadri said, “ A formal investigation has been ordered into the incident. Legal action has already been taken (against the company) with an FIR filed for failing to follow safety protocols and sending workers into the sewer without proper equipment.”

“This incident raises serious concerns about safety standards and compliance with occupational safety regulations,” Quadri said, adding, “Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the loss of two lives.”

On April 23, an eight-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole, a few hundred metres from his house near the Abdul Kalam Technical University in Sector 7 of Jankipuram area of the state capital.

TRAGIC SEQUENCE

March 2022: Two labourers die in similar accident in Sadatganj area of Lucknow.

May 2018: Four sanitation workers die while cleaning a sewer in Faridi Nagar.

October 2011: Three workers die while cleaning a private sewer in the Martin Purwa area of Lucknow.