Sex trafficking racket in Lko: Uzbek kingpin got 7 surgeries to look young: Police

Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into a sex trafficking racket busted at Lucknow’s Omaxe Hazratganj apartment on Friday, revealing that the alleged kingpin, 49-year-old Uzbek national Lola Kayumova, underwent seven cosmetic surgeries to alter her appearance and identity. Police on Wednesday said the procedures were part of her attempt to pass off as a 29-year-old NRI (Non-Resident Indian) socialite, helping her operate the racket undetected for years. Lola with alleged live in partner Trijin, both of whom are at large. (Sourced)

The surgeries, carried out on her face, lips, underarms, and private parts, were allegedly performed by Dr Vivek Gupta at his Minerva Clinic in Ahmamau, which is now under investigation. Both Kayumova, Dr Gupta, and a third accused, Trijin alias Arjun Rana, remain absconding five days after the case surfaced.

“She wanted to maintain a youthful appearance to project the image of a glamorous, well-off woman and to manipulate both victims and clients,” a senior officer involved in the investigation said.

Police said Kayumova brought multiple women from Uzbekistan to India via Nepal under the pretext of providing employment. Once in Lucknow, the women were housed in high-end flats and allegedly forced into sex work. During a raid at Omaxe R1, Flat No 104 in Golf City, two Uzbek women, Holida and Nilofar, were found staying illegally.

The two women reportedly told police that Kayumova managed all aspects of the trafficking operation, from recruitment and travel to accommodation and customer coordination. She allegedly encouraged cosmetic procedures for the trafficked women to enhance their appearance, believing it would increase their appeal.

Dr Gupta is accused of playing an active role in the racket. “He knew about the forged papers and their illegal stay in the country, but continued offering services without proper verification,” an officer familiar with the investigation said.

Kayumova, Dr Gupta, and Trijin, Kayumova’s alleged live-in partner and co-accused, are all untraceable, and their mobile phones remain switched off. Police suspect the trio has fled the city and are now coordinating with central intelligence agencies and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to trace their movements.

Kayumova’s documents are also under scrutiny. Although her passport expired in 2023, she managed to obtain an Indian driving license with a local address, valid until 2035.