Sexual exploitation case: Cong MP Rakesh Rathore gets bail, to remain in jail

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted bail to Congress MP from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore, who was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation and rape in January this year. But he will remain in jail as he is yet to get bail in a case lodged under Section 69 of the BNS.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan granted bail to the Congress MP with conditions to cooperate in the investigation

Rathore, arrested on January 30 and lodged in Sitapur district jail since then, is accused of raping a 45-year-old woman by promising to marry and build her political career, said police and prosecution officials. The Sitapur police arrested him from his house while he was addressing a press conference to clarify his stand over the allegations. The Congress MP is facing rape charges under sections 64 and 69 of the BNS.

Section 64 deals with punishment for rape and Section 69 relates to sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means. The court granted him bail in the rape case lodged under Section 64 of the BNS.

“The court granted bail to Rakesh Rathore on certain conditions. But he will not come out of jail as he still needs bail in a case lodged under section 69 of the BNS,” said RD Shahi, the Congress MP’s counsel.

Before his arrest, his bail requests had been rejected twice — first by the MP/MLA court in Sitapur, and then by the Lucknow bench of the high court.

On January 15, the woman filed a complaint against Rathore, alleging that he had sexually exploited her for four years.

Advocate Arun Sinha and advocate Ripu Daman Shahi appeared on behalf of the accused.

Additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi appeared on behalf of the state government.

Advocate Pooja Singh appeared on behalf of the union government and filed a detailed counter affidavit on behalf of the victim/complainant.

Pooja Singh vehemently opposed the bail application of the Congress MP, citing the influential position of the accused.

After hearing arguments of counsel of both the parties, the court granted bail to the Congress MP and directed the trial court to expedite the trial.