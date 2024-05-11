Shah attends Ganga Aarti in Kashi, reviews preparations for PM’s road show

Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attended Ganga Aarti and watched a drone show displaying development works carried out in Kashi during the last 10 years. Union home minister Amit Shah and U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath at at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. (Rajesh Kumar/HT photo)

After attending the Ganga Aarti, Shah reviewed preparations for PM Modi’s road show to be held in Varanasi on May 13, a day ahead of filing his nomination. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal and UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.

The PM’s road show will begin from BHU gate and conclude at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham’ s gate number 4. Thereafter PM Modi will offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

On May 14, he will offer prayers to Baba Kaal Bhairav and then file his nomination papers. Modi was elected MP from Varanasi in 2014 and 2019. This time, he is seeking a third consecutive term in Lok Sabha from the temple town.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said over 1 lakh BJP workers from five assembly segments of Varanasi and a group of people from Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil and Punjabi communities will welcome PM Modi in their traditional attire.

Kashi region BJP Kisan Morcha general secretary Jaynath Mishra said a large number of farmers will also participate in the road show. Rajkumar Das of Gujarati community said they were quite eager to attend the road show and will shower flowers on the PM Modi.

Home min, Yogi welcomed

Ganga Aarti organisers welcomed Union home minister Amit Shah, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary at Dashashwamedh Ghat here.

Secretary, Ganga Seva Nidhi which organises Ganga Aarti, Hanuman Yadav applied sandalwood paste on their forehead. Ganga Seva Nidhi president Sushant Mishra presented Shah a rosary, a memento and gave him “prasad”.

Treasurer Ashish Tiwari welcomed the CM and the BJP state president in a similar way. Shah accepted everyone’s greetings by chanting “Har Har Mahadev”. He spent over an hour at Dashashwamedh Ghat and also offered prayers to Maa Ganga.